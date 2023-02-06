Cold weather alert issued for SCV

A wind advisory placed upon the Santa Clarita Valley projected gusts of up to 45 mph on Sunday night, which will be followed up by a cold weather alert on Monday night.

Temperatures within the valley were already forecasted by the National Weather Service to drop to a low of 38 degrees Fahrenheit on Sunday night but will increase slightly to 41 degrees on Monday night. The cold weather alert will last until Tuesday night.

County health officials offered a caution for those especially sensitive to more severe temperatures on the dates of the cold weather alerts.

“Children, the elderly and people with disabilities or special medical needs are especially vulnerable during cold weather,” said Muntu Davis, the Los Angeles County health officer. “Extra precaution should be taken to ensure they don’t get too cold when they are outside.”

The following are some precautions one can take to prevent themselves and others from the cold: dressing in layers, wearing a hat, scarf, gloves and socks, bringing pets indoors and checking in on those with limited mobility and/or access to heat.

“People exposed to cold weather for prolonged periods can lose body heat and develop hypothermia,” according to the county’s alert.

Early symptoms of hypothermia can include shivering, fatigue, loss of coordination, confusion and disorientation.

It is also advised for individuals to not use stoves, barbecues or ovens as a source of heat due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Los Angeles County residents and business owners, including people with disabilities and others with access and functional needs can call 2-1-1 or visit www.211la.org for emergency preparedness information and other referral services, 24 hours a day and seven days a week. For the deaf and hard of hearing, call the TDD line at 1-800-660-4026.