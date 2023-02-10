Convicted felon arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and ammunition

A 36-year-old convicted felon was arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs and ammunition on Monday following a vehicle search in Canyon Country, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies from the J-Team were patrolling near Camp Plenty Road and Stillmore Street on Monday at approximately 11 a.m., when they identified a vehicle not adhering to vehicle code. Deputies approached the vehicle and found that the driver did not have a valid driver’s license. The driver was also found to be on active probation.

“During a search of the vehicle, deputies located a replica firearm which was a pellet gun,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “The vehicle also displayed false registration tabs.”

The female passenger, owner of the vehicle, was cited and released for displaying false registration tabs, according to Arriaga.

After that, deputies conducted a probation compliance search at the man’s residence on the 27500 block of Marta Lane.

“During the search, deputies located ammunition, two baggies of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia,” wrote Arriaga.

The Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.

Another male at the residence was also arrested for an outstanding parole warrant, according to Arriaga.