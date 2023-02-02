Coroner identifies vehicle occupant who died in I-5 solo traffic collision

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office has identified Laura Vasquez, 54, of Bakersfield, as the woman killed in an Interstate 5 solo traffic collision in Castaic on Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol officers received a call regarding a traffic collision on the I-5 just north of Lake Hughes Roads. Officer Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, said one occupant of the vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries.

A good Samaritan and a CHP officer attempted life-saving measures, but the occupant, Vasquez, was pronounced deceased at the scene, he added.

According to the Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was heart failure and blunt trauma as result of the solo traffic collision.

CHP officers reported the collision involved a two-door Honda sedan with four occupants.

“The vehicle appeared to have veered to the left, collide with the dirt embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn,” Greengard wrote in an email.

Sgt. Tony Garrett of the CHP Newhall office told The Signal on the scene of the collision that the cause of the drifting was unknown.