Deputies: $3,000 worth of boots taken from Boot Barn

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for two suspects in connection with a reported grand theft that took place at Boot Barn in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of boots. They were described by Arriaga as a man, approximately 30 years old, wearing all black clothing and a heavy-set woman, also approximately 30 years old.

They were last seen in a white utility truck on Sierra Highway in an unknown direction.

There is no further information at the time of this story’s publication.