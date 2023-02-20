Deputies: $3,000 worth of boots taken from Boot Barn

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's Station respond to a reported theft of at Boot Barn in Canyon Country on Monday, Feb. 20, 2022. Chris Torres / The Signal.
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are searching for two suspects in connection with a reported grand theft that took place at Boot Barn in Canyon Country, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.   

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were accused of stealing approximately $3,000 worth of boots. They were described by Arriaga as a man, approximately 30 years old, wearing all black clothing and a heavy-set woman, also approximately 30 years old.  

They were last seen in a white utility truck on Sierra Highway in an unknown direction. 

There is no further information at the time of this story’s publication.  

