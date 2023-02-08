Deputies asking for help locating 32-year-old missing woman

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman, LASD officials said in a news release Wednesday morning.

According to the release, Addie Mae Larson was last seen at 10 a.m. on Monday on the 25000 block of Parkwood Lane in the city of Santa Clarita. Larson is described as 32 years old, white, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, and about 115 pounds with shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes.

“She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, grey sweatpants and grey sports bra,” the release indicated. “Ms. Larson may be headed to Moonlight State Beach, 400 block of B Street, Encinitas.”

The release included a photograph of her white 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan with license plate number 8JMJ102, and added that Larson’s family is concerned for her well-being and asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with information about the incident can contact the LASD’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or offer anonymous tips online at LACrimeStoppers.org or by using the “P3 Tips” mobile application on Google Play or Apple’s App Store.