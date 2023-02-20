Deputies: Man brandishes gun during smash-and-grab in Newhall

The smashed window of a suspected smash-and-grab near the Starbucks on Lyons Avenue in Newhall on Monday, Feb. 20, 2022 Chris Torres / The Signal
Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for two suspects connected to a reportedly armed smash-and-grab on Monday afternoon near the Starbucks on the 23300 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.  

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed two men were seen smashing a car window and then reportedly stealing a laptop and a phone from the vehicle.  

The first suspect was described as a man wearing a white hat and a blue bandana. The second suspect was described as a heavy-set man in his 30’s. They both were last seen by witnesses driving a white newer-model Lexus westbound on Lyons toward Interstate 5.  

Arriaga also confirmed that witnesses saw one of the suspects brandish a silver-colored gun of unknown type.  

There is no additional information available at the time of this publication.  

