Deputies: Man brandishes gun during smash-and-grab in Newhall

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are looking for two suspects connected to a reportedly armed smash-and-grab on Monday afternoon near the Starbucks on the 23300 block of Lyons Avenue in Newhall.

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, confirmed two men were seen smashing a car window and then reportedly stealing a laptop and a phone from the vehicle.

The first suspect was described as a man wearing a white hat and a blue bandana. The second suspect was described as a heavy-set man in his 30’s. They both were last seen by witnesses driving a white newer-model Lexus westbound on Lyons toward Interstate 5.

Arriaga also confirmed that witnesses saw one of the suspects brandish a silver-colored gun of unknown type.

There is no additional information available at the time of this publication.