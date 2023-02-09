Developing Stories: Wiley Canyon Project review coming soon; new restaurants slated for Gateway Village

Welcome to Developing Stories, a column that discusses the new businesses, developments and other projects that are either on their way or have recently been approved in the city of Santa Clarita.

Another sandwich shop, a new Greek restaurant chain and for sports enthusiasts, a new golf simulation spot are just a few of the offerings coming to the SCV.

One of the more exciting projects, which is still in the environmental review phase that’s expected to be completed this month, is the Wiley Canyon Project.

The Wiley Canyon Project is a mixed-use nearly 32-acre site located east of Interstate 5 and west of Wiley Canyon Road, between Hawkrbyn Avenue and Calgrove Boulevard.

Included in the plans are a 277,000-square-foot, four-story senior living facility with 130 independent living units, 61 assisted living units and 26 memory care beds; 379 apartment units, ranging from two to four stories; and nearly 9,000 square feet of commercial space.

Self Storage 011823. Molly Meredith for The Signal

There are also plans for roundabouts: at the entrance of the project on Wiley Canyon Road, the intersections of Wiley Canyon Road and Canerwell Street; and at the intersection of Wiley Canyon Road and Calgrove Boulevard. A bike lane and a publicly accessible recreational area are also slated for Wiley Canyon Road, in the area around the project.

Westsiders might enjoy learning there are a few new features coming to the Gateway Village shopping center, which is off Rye Canyon and Newhall Ranch roads in Awesometown and anchored by LA Fitness and Smart & Final Extra locations.

Apola Greek Grill, which, as you might imagine, specializes in Mediterranean cuisine, currently has locations in Irvine and Yorba Linda, but this would be the first one in the SCV.

Apola Creek Grill is set to open soon in the Gateway Village shopping center, a Greek restaurant touting the best gyros this side of the Atlantic. 011823. Molly Meredith for The Signal

The restaurant’s website claims to offer “The most authentic Greek gyro you can get without buying a plane ticket.” Apola occupies the space that was previously a Catch 21.

In the same shopping center, a barbecue place which is fittingly calling itself Copper Hill BBQ, is slated for the old Pieology location, at 28295 Newhall Ranch Road.

The former Pieology location is now set to be a restaurant specializing in barbecue. Molly Meredith for The Signal

The third addition to the center will be for those driving hybrid and electric-only vehicles: 24 new Tesla superchargers are going in at 28273 Newhall Ranch Road, near the corner of the Rye Canyon and Gateway Village roads’ intersection.

The city has received interest in the addition of the new super chargers, with the growing number of electric cars on the road, because they can charge a vehicle in up to an hour or two, as opposed to a 10- to 12-hour wait.

Jason Crawford, community development director for the city of Santa Clarita, said one of the advantages of the chargers is that they’ve been a great draw for businesses in areas like Bridgeport Marketplace. If someone is parked somewhere for an hour or two for the charge, they’re also likely to visit a nearby business, and Gateway Village has a growing number of options.

For days when it’s too rainy to hit the links, Golf Valencia offers a new outlet for aficionados of the links in Santa Clarita.

The new recreational location at 22945 Soledad Canyon Road is in the same center as Schooner’s and a range of restaurants, from California Bakery to Life Thai to Wingstop, to name a few. And you don’t have to track down a bad hook or a slice.

There are also a few locations coming to Santa Clarita that have been recently permitted or are under construction.

Home Partners is looking to build a three-story self-storage building that Crawford described as “probably the nicest looking self-storage building that you’ve ever seen,” based on the plans he’s seen, at 26676 Valley Center Drive.

The location of the self-storage spot is the vacant piece of land north of Soledad Canyon Road and south of the Santa Clara River.

Directly across from the Valencia Country Club’s golf course, located on what could be called “Medical Office Row” on Tourney Road, a new dentist’s office is slated to move into about 4,000 square feet of space. In addition to Tourney Medical Plaza, there’s also a Kaiser Permanente and UCLA Health medical offices nearby.

The building where the dental office is going, which is owned by Jim Backer of JSB Development, is distinguished by its large wooden columns on the outside. Mechanix Wear, the renowned glove maker, is the building’s top-floor tenant.

Those who enjoy their sandwich “Mike’s Way,” will be happy to know that a new Jersey Mike’s just opened on Jan. 11 at 24802 Orchard Village Road, Ste B, in Valencia, in the shopping center that’s anchored by an Aldi’s grocery store.

The location is the eighth Jersey Mike’s in the SCV and franchisee Steve Youlios has plans to open a ninth location on Feb. 8, which will be off Golden Valley Road near the shopping center that has a Rattler’s inside.