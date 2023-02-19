Dry cleaner hosting 8th annual food drive

News release

Flair cleaners is hosting its 8th Annual Flair Cares Food Drive, Hang Up Hunger, March 1-31. The drive benefits the nonprofit Santa Clarita Grocery and Flair Cleaners is matching donations up to 250 pounds of food donated by customers.

“Food insecurity is a growing challenge in our communities, especially with inflation and ‘shrinkflation,’ on almost every type of food product,” Gary Futterman, owner of Flair Cleaners, said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to help address this challenge with the help of our generous customers by collecting and matching donations of critically needed food for local nonprofits.”

Anyone may bring unopened, canned or boxed food to Flair Cleaners in Valencia, 27011 McBean Parkway. Food past its expiration date or packaged in glass cannot be accepted.

Customers using Flair Cleaners’ pickup and delivery service can leave bags or boxes of food they wish to donate with their pickup orders in March. Donations will be delivered by Flair Cleaners to the Santa Clarita Grocery, an all-volunteer organization providing groceries and personal care items including fresh milk, eggs, produce, canned goods, dried goods, meat, deli and breads.