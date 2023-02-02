Emergency personnel respond to late night rollover

A vehicle was found overturned late night Wednesday after firefighters responded to a call for an expanded traffic collision in Santa Clarita, according to emergency responders.

According to Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Craig Little, firefighters were on the scene at approximately 11:47 p.m. on the intersection of Orchard Village and Lyons Avenue in Santa Clarita. Little said they received reports of a solo-vehicle rollover with one possible entrapment.

Fire Department personnel reported a vehicle had rolled over, but there was no patient. No one was trapped, either, he added.