Firearm and ecstasy discovered near Castaic party, two arrested

A firearm and ecstasy were discovered in response to a “loud party call” on Sunday, resulting in two arrests, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to a post made on the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Instagram and confirmed by Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a residence on the 32000 block of Green Hill Drive in regards to a loud party call. 

While investigating the scene, deputies observed a male and female asleep inside of a running vehicle. The vehicle was parked within the area of the party. It also had an expired registration.  

Upon approaching the vehicle to contact the occupants, deputies observed a firearm on the floorboard, according to Arriaga.  

The male and female occupants were detained. Deputies searched the vehicle, recovered the firearm and a baggie containing ecstasy, according to Arriaga.  

The two were arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station on suspicion of several charges, including carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle. They were released at a later time on bond. 

Rylee Holwager

