‘Free to Be Me’ festival returns March 11

News release

The city of Santa Clarita has announced the return of the Free to Be Me Festival to the Canyon Country Community Center (18410 Sierra Highway) on Saturday, March 11, from noon to 3 p.m. The Free to Be Me Festival celebrates Santa Clarita’s special needs community and their families with free live entertainment, arts and crafts, sports activities, games and more.

The Free to Be Me Festival is for residents of all ages and abilities and admission is free for all attendees. In addition to live music on the outdoor event stage, the festival will feature a series of inclusive and adaptive activities like active story time, as well as face painting and photo opportunities with popular costumed characters.

The festival will also include performances by Dance Studio 84, Include Everyone Project, The Painted Turtle and Pop Vision.

In an effort to best accommodate all event attendees, the Free to Be Me Festival will offer a sensory-safe Calming Corner, therapy dogs, sign language interpreters for select stage performances and headphones available for checkout.

For more information about the Free to Be Me Festival, visit FreeToBeMeFest.com or contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787 or [email protected].