Hart Park to host movie matinees

News release

Free movie matinees are scheduled on several upcoming Saturdays in Hart Hall at William S. Hart Regional Park, presented by the L.A. County Parks and Recreation Department.

On Feb. 25, the featured film is “Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted.”

“Moana” is scheduled to be shown March 25 and “Zootopia” is scheduled to be shown April 22.

All shows are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m., but dates and times are subject to change.

Hart Park is located at 24151 Newhall Ave. In Newhall. For more information, call Hart Park’s office at 661-259-1750.