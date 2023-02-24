Heavy snowfall prompts closure of I-5 north of Castaic 

CHP officers warn drivers to slow down amid wet conditions

The California Department of Transportation issued a traffic advisory warning drivers of heavy snowfall on the Grapevine since 2 a.m. and prompted the closure of Interstate 5 going north at Lake Hughes Road.

In addition, California Highway Patrol officers are asking drivers to slow down to prevent further traffic incidents amid a winter storm affecting Southern California, including the Santa Clarita Valley.

“We have had a couple crashes, the rain and snow make it more challenging for the motoring public,” wrote CHP Officer Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall Office, in a statement to The Signal. “These crashes could have been avoided by slowing down.”

Greengard also noted CHP and Caltrans are utilizing the snow gate on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 to turn vehicles around. He advised the drivers to either wait for the weather to improve or to take alternate routes.

“The motoring public can do both. This storm may be here awhile,” Greengard wrote in the statement to The Signal. “The best alternate route would be the 126 west to the northbound 101 freeway.”