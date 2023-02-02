HMNH names new president-CEO

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced Thursday that Kevin A. Klockenga has been named its new president and CEO.

Klockenga will succeed longtime Henry Mayo President and CEO Roger E. Seaver, who will retire after more than 22 years with the hospital, on March 13.

“We are pleased to have Kevin Klockenga join Henry Mayo during this very challenging yet exciting time in health care,” Henry Mayo Board of Directors Chair Chris Luechtefeld said in a prepared statement. “Our nationwide search generated interest from a large number of highly qualified candidates. We believe Kevin is the right executive to lead Henry Mayo as the hospital continues to expand to meet the needs of our growing community.”

Most recently Klockenga served as CEO and system executive vice president for the Northern California region of the Providence Saint Joseph Health System, a position he held for 10 years. The Providence Northern California region consists of six acute care hospitals (including three trauma centers), five ambulatory surgery centers, four urgent care centers and a number of other facilities.

“While Roger Seaver will be a ‘hard act to follow,’ we know that Kevin has the knowledge, experience and personality to ensure our community-focused hospital and foundation continue our strong commitment to excellence in serving the Santa Clarita Valley,” Marlee Lauffer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation president and vice president of marketing and communications for the hospital. “We are excited to have him join the Henry Mayo team.”

While at Providence, Klockenga oversaw significant growth in Providence’s services through investments in new services and various acquisitions, according to a statement released by HMNH. He led a number of successful quality initiatives and helped position the organization to be successful in population health, the statement said.

“Our board was particularly impressed with Kevin’s experience in leading growth while focusing on quality initiatives,” said Luechtefeld. “Henry Mayo is dedicated to continuous improvement and his guidance will enhance our efforts.”

Seaver announced his intention to retire this year back in September.

“It has been a privilege to work with our board members, and our exemplary staff, physicians and volunteers at Henry Mayo over the past 22 years to serve the health and wellness needs of the Santa Clarita Valley,” Seaver said in a prepared statement released at the time of his announcement. “While the board starts the process of identifying a future replacement, I remain focused on addressing the significant challenges we face today as a result of the pandemic and in guiding the implementation of our strategic initiatives to move the hospital forward. There is much work ahead for all of us over the next several months.”

Seaver is credited with leading the hospital through a period of significant expansion since taking the helm April 1, 2001.

In addition to a 163,000-square-foot, 120-bed tower patient tower that opened in fall 2019 for the SCV’s only hospital, Seaver’s tenure also saw the additions of the Roberta Veloz Cardiac Cath Lab, the Kim and Steven Ullman Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, the Wayne and Connie Spears Intensive Care Unit and the Sheila R. Veloz Breast Center.

Prior to his most recent role at Providence, Klockenga served as president and chief executive officer of St. Joseph Health — Sonoma County, a two-hospital system in Sonoma County. Before that he oversaw operations of two acute care hospitals in Bakersfield.

Klockenga holds a master’s degree in health administration from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri, and a bachelor of arts degree from Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Illinois.

Klockenga is scheduled to assume his new role at Henry Mayo on March 13.