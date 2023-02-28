Lighter storm expected to hit through Wednesday 

SCV to experience more rain after major weekend storm and some snow

The National Weather Service anticipates another storm to hit Los Angeles County through Wednesday. However, the NWS described the coming storm as “less significant” than the weekend storm and the Santa Clarita Valley can expect about three quarters to an inch of total rain.

“Tonight, we’re looking at a low of around 37 degrees,” Rose Schoenfeld, meteorologist with the NWS Oxnard Station, said Monday. “Tuesday night will be in the low 40s, and then on Wednesday night, it’s going to drop down a little with the passage of this storm to potentially hit freezing.”

She also noted L.A. County will be under a winter storm warning, specifically in the areas at a higher elevation than Santa Clarita.

“Santa Clarita could be impacted that in the sense that travel north of the [Interstate] 5,” Schoenfeld said. “It’s definitely something that residents would want to be aware of even if they’re not covered in the winter storm warning.”

On Twitter, the NWS Los Angeles announced rain and snow will be expected through Wednesday.

The coast and valley can expect three quarters to an inch and a quarter of rain. In the mountains and foothills, the NWS anticipates an inch to three inches of rain.

In addition, about eight to 16 inches of snow are expected to fall in the mountains above 5,000 feet, including in the San Gabriel Mountains. The agency also noted 2 to 6 inches of snow between 3,000 to 5,000 feet of elevation in the Tejon Pass, and on Wednesday the snow levels will lower to 1,500 feet.

Palm trees blow in the wind during the stormy conditions at the Dunkin Donuts in Canyon Country, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

High winds are expected to blow in from Tuesday night into Wednesday with gusts reaching 45 to 60 mph in the mountains and the Antelope Valley, and gusts reaching 30 to 50 mph in the valleys and coasts.

“While we won’t see snow levels quite as low as this last storm, the Grapevine will still be affected,” the NWS Los Angeles posted in a tweet. “Make sure to check road conditions before any travel.”

Weekend Weather Wrap-up

According to Schoenfeld, the SCV saw a significant amount of rain from the weekend storm. Newhall received approximately 8.38 inches of rain, Saugus received about 4.87 inches of rain and in Castaic about 4.08 inches of rain.

The high winds and intense storms from Friday to Saturday caused havoc throughout the SCV, too. Officials from the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office reported vehicle collisions due to the wet weather.

The California Department of Transportation issued road closures from the I-5, State Route 2, 39 and 138, and Highway 14. The NWS issued several weather advisories such as a flood watch, winter storm watch, and a blizzard warning for the mountains.

Late Friday night, the agencies began to allow 50 drivers at a time to pass through the I-5 to prevent major traffic from building up. A driver also got stuck in a mudslide Friday night on Placerita Canyon Road.

Travel was not recommended, according to CHP officials.

Efforts are underway to restore the Valencia Travel Village RV Resort and assist residents after a surging Santa Clara River swept away part of the park Saturday morning.

And lastly, SCV residents got a surprise on Saturday morning when snow came down. Residents from Castaic to Canyon Country played in the snow, took photos in the snow, and much more.

Across the SCV, residents and various agencies prepare for round two, albeit a much weaker storm.