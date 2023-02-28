Man arrested on suspicion of violating restraining order 

A man was arrested Friday morning on suspicion of violating a restraining order against his landlord and causing a disturbance, according to law enforcement officials.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received a call regarding a disturbance on the 16400 block Sierra Highway in Canyon Country, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station.

The suspect began banging on his landlord’s door and the victim told the suspect to leave, which he did, Arriaga added. The victim had a restraining order against the man.

The suspect was arrested at his residence on the 16400 block of Sierra Highway on suspicion of violating the restraining order and causing a disruption, according to Arriaga. The man remained in custody in lieu of $20,000 bail, she added.