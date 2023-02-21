Murder suspect begins trial almost five years after incident

The trial of a Pacoima resident accused of stabbing his friend to death in Canyon Country nearly five years ago began on Feb. 7.

David Figueroa, now 40 years old, went to trial after being charged on suspicion of stabbing Canyon Country resident Brent Hariston to death on July 30, 2018. The incident followed an argument between Figueroa and Hariston.

Figueroa and Hariston met in rehab. The two worked together at the time of the murder.

Investigators have expressed their belief that Figueroa and Hariston met that morning, and Figueroa stabbed Hariston, then Figueroa fled the scene.

Hariston was rushed to the hospital, where he later died due to multiple stab wounds to the upper part of his body. Figueroa was ultimately arrested.