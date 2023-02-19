Murder suspect tracked through SCV

A murder suspect was tracked through the Santa Clarita Valley by various law enforcement agencies on Sunday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.  

Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said deputies assisted the California Highway Patrol in tracking the suspect through the valley, who was reportedly traveling down Interstate 5. 

Officer Michael Nasir, with the CHP, said the request to track the suspect came from the San Ramon Police department in Northern California.  

Nasir said the suspect was last seen driving a gray Dodge Charger with a last known location being in San Gabriel.    

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

