Newhallywood Silent Film Festival postponed to Memorial Day weekend 

News Release

The second in-person Newhallywood Silent Film Festival has been postponed due to the Southern California storm that is bringing rain and low temperatures to Santa Clarita, along with snow and high winds to Interstate 5 north of the Santa Clarita Valley. The festival has been rescheduled for Memorial Day weekend, running from Friday, May 26 to Sunday, May 28 and will be held in Old Town Newhall.

The Newhallywood Silent Film Festival was scheduled to include several film historians and authors from Northern California, who informed staff that they are now unable to attend as anticipated road closures would make it difficult for them to travel. The rescheduled festival will include screenings of some of the most famous silent films made in the Santa Clarita Valley, celebrate the centennial anniversaries of three timeless motion pictures and honor two film pioneers: Charlie Chaplin and Cecil B. DeMille.

Once the details are finalized, the updated event information will be available on the festival website at NewhallywoodFilmFest.org.