No spread to brush in I-5 vehicle fire

A vehicle fire broke out on Saturday morning where Interstate 5 meets Templin Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. 

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the location in regards to a vegetation fire at 10:02 a.m.  

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:22 a.m. and determined the fire to be a vehicle fire with no spread to brush.  

No injuries were sustained and no transports occurred, according to Peters.  

One lane on the northbound side of I-5 was closed.  

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:11 a.m. 

