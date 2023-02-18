No spread to brush in I-5 vehicle fire

A vehicle fire broke out on Saturday morning where Interstate 5 meets Templin Highway, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Bernard Peters, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the location in regards to a vegetation fire at 10:02 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on the scene at 10:22 a.m. and determined the fire to be a vehicle fire with no spread to brush.

Chris Torres/The Signal

No injuries were sustained and no transports occurred, according to Peters.

One lane on the northbound side of I-5 was closed.

Firefighters cleared the scene at 11:11 a.m.