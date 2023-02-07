Nurse arrested on suspicion of battery, criminal threats

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrested a woman on suspicion of criminal threats after a confrontation between a boyfriend and girlfriend, an SCV Sheriff’s Station official said Monday.

A 49-year-old Valencia resident whose listed occupation was a nurse was taken into custody at 4:26 p.m. Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Department’s booking logs.

“During a verbal argument (Saturday evening on Tournament Road) between the victim and his girlfriend, the suspect physically assaulted him and made verbal threats towards the victim,” according to an email from Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the station. “The suspect fled prior to deputy arrival.”

Deputies returned to the residence the following Sunday in response to a call requesting they help “keep the peace” as the victim attempted to gather his property from the home, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect was home at the time of the call and arrested for criminal threats and domestic battery,” Arriaga noted.

She was booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station and later released in lieu of $50,000 bail.