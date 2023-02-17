UPDATE: Three-vehicle collision results vehicle fire on Highway 14

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 14 resulted in a vehicle fire and traffic delays after the incident blocked the northbound No. 1 and carpool lane for approximately 20 minutes, according to reports from California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall Office, the agency’s officers responded to the incident to assist with traffic control. He said there were no injuries as a result of the incident.

One of the vehicles caught fire.

The charred remains of a car that was on fire on the northbound 14 freeway just north of the Placerita Canyon Road on ramp in Newhall, Calif., on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“I was just driving and all of a sudden it just caught fire,” said Linden Soholt, owner of the vehicle that caught on fire. “Someone stopped by with a fire extinguisher, and it helped for a little while, but then it burst into flames again.”

Giovanni Sanchez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, said firefighters arrived on the scene at the northbound lanes of Highway 14 just north of Placerita Canyon Road at approximately 2:43 p.m. He noted the initial call had identified the location near Golden Valley Road and Placerita Canyon Road, but it was updated as more information came through.

Sanchez was unable to provide additional information as he awaited reports from firefighters at the scene.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.