Project Linus to host ‘Make a Blanket Day’ 

By Molly Meredith

Signal Staff Writer

The ninth semi-annual Project Linus Make a Blanket Day is scheduled 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 4 at the College of the Canyons East Gym.

No experience is needed, it’s open to the public and service hours can be given. Project Linus asks that those who attend this event should bring a fleece. Each child-sized blanket consists of antipill, blizzard or polar fleece no longer than 1.5 yards.

If you cannot stay for the event, Project Linus will accept completed blankets from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m.

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization that gives blankets to children in need. On average, 350 blankets are donated to children each month and Project Linus has chapters in all 50 states. One of their most recent projects was assisting children and teens affected by the 2023 Turkey-Syria earthquakes.

Project Linus also serves local agencies such as the Bridge to Home Santa Clarita Valley homeless shelter, the Department of Children and Family Services, William S. Hart Union High School District Wellness Centers, Beds to Homes Santa Clarita, the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Emergency Room Department and the Henry Mayo NICU.