Santa Clara River sweeps away part of Valencia RV Park 

Residents of the Valencia Travel Village RV Resort are without water, power and a place to use the restroom after a surging Santa Clara River swept away part of the park early Saturday morning.

Two RV’s, a car, two of the park’s septic tanks, a transformer and a dumpster fell into the river between midnight and 3 a.m. The heavy storm rains caused the river to rapid — which led to the erosion of the banks on which the park’s south-east side straddles.

No one was injured as a result, but residents now don’t know how long they can stay — even those living far enough away from the river’s banks are still without necessities and there is no estimate as to when power and water will be restored.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.