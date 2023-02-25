Santa Clara River sweeps away part of Valencia RV Park 

Several parts of Valencia Travel View RV Park were swept away by the Santa Clara River during the rainstorm on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Dan Watson / The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Residents of the Valencia Travel Village RV Resort are without water, power and a place to use the restroom after a surging Santa Clara River swept away part of the park early Saturday morning.  

Two RV’s, a car, two of the park’s septic tanks, a transformer and a dumpster fell into the river between midnight and 3 a.m. The heavy storm rains caused the river to rapid — which led to the erosion of the banks on which the park’s south-east side straddles.  

No one was injured as a result, but residents now don’t know how long they can stay — even those living far enough away from the river’s banks are still without necessities and there is no estimate as to when power and water will be restored.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS