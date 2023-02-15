Santa Clarita Relay for Life holding candy fundraiser

News release

The Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society is inviting the community to join in its spring fundraising event with See’s candy.

From now through March 24, you can visit tinyurl.com/SpringSees2023 and order decorated Easter chocolate eggs, 1-pound and 2-pound boxes of assorted chocolates, See’s original recipe peanut brittle, Toffee-ettes, lollypops, truffles and more.

See’s Candies is donating all profits of every sale to ACS. Anyone from across the country can participate and See’s will ship the candy.

This fundraising event supports the Santa Clarita Relay for Life of the American Cancer Society, taking place this year on May 6 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon, Saugus. To register for the relay, go to www.SCVRelay.org

In over 70 years, the ACS has invested more than $5.6 billion in cancer research to identify causes, discover effective treatments, and improve cancer survivors’ quality of life. ACS also offers free programs and services for local cancer survivors and their caretakers, including the 24/7 cancer support live chat line. To access these resources, visit www.cancer.org or contact ACS toll-free at 1-800-227-2345.