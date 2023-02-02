SCV Water to host lawn replacement workshop Saturday

News release

Ready to lose your thirsty turf lawn? The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is offering to show you where to start learning how to remove your lawn and transform it into a beautiful, sustainable landscape with a free virtual landscape and gardening workshop, “Strategies for Replacing your Lawn,” at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

The class is designed to help SCV residents learn environmentally friendly tactics for removing their existing lawns and things to consider when deciding what to replace them with. The class will be led by John Windsor, a certified arborist and California certified nurseryman.

“Reducing the amount of grass in your landscape is the single best way to reduce water use and significantly cut your water bill,” Tim Wheeler, owner and head instructor of The Wheeler Co., said in a statement released by the agency. “This class will guide you through the process of replacing your thirsty lawn with native and drought-tolerant plants.”

Attendees can expect the class to last about two hours. The gardening classes are free, but attendees must register before the event. To register for the Strategies to Replacing Your Lawn Landscape Workshop or to see the 2023 workshop schedule, visit yourscvwater.com/gardening-classes.