Six couples simultaneously tie the knot at ‘The Big I Do’

Karmen and Hector Herrera’s son out of curiosity asked them one day, “Where are your wedding photos? When did you get married?” Karmen and Hector had no answer for him because they hadn’t gotten married yet. These questions and 10 years of loving one another led them to deciding it was time to tie the knot at the city of Santa Clarita’s, “The Big I Do,” on Valentine’s Day at the city of Santa Clarita Activities Center.

“The Big I Do” played host to fulfilling six Santa Clarita couples’ desire to get married, without the hassle. Wedding experts from the City Hall ceremonies team coordinated with the couples to provide a venue, seating, a professional photographer, cake, brunch and more to put together a fun-sized version of a full wedding.

Newlyweds Giovanni Orellana and Angelina Olona celebrate as thye enter the reception hall during the Big I Do event held at The Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Everything is taken care of so literally all I had to do is show up,” said Karmen.

The convenience holds great appeal, but coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic also meant that the “The Big I Do” was guaranteed.

Newlyweds Gerorgina Gonzalez and Marc Snaer kiss after being pronounced man and wife during The Big I Do event held at The Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

When Karmen and Hector began wedding planning, a lot was not available to them or would get cancelled.

“I think the wishes of making it official was there, we just couldn’t find that opportunity,” said Hector.

Newlyweds Lindsay Proctor and Devin Stevenson walk down the isle deuring The Big I Do event held at The Centre in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

“Everything fell into place,” said Karmen.

Six couples walked down the aisle, one by one. Strangers about to be bonded to not only to their spouse, but also five other couples.

City of Santa Clarita Clerk Mary Cusick performs the ceremony as couples exchange rings during The Big I Do event held at The Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Karmen and Hector said that they were nervous, but focused on one another, their family and friends.

“We’re all here for one purpose and that’s love,” said Hector.

Logan Janes, 11, joins newly weds Stacey Moser and Andrew Janes for a photo during The Big I Do event held at The Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

It also helped that five other couples were equally nervous about the same thing, getting married and doing that next to five other couples.

After all six said the big “I do,” the newlyweds and their wedding guests made their way into the reception area.

Attendees enjoyed brunch, drinks, dancing, a photo booth and cake.

City of Santa Clarita Clerk Mayor Jason Gibbs gives a toast for couples getting married during The Big I Do event held at The Center in Santa Clarita on Tuesday, 021423. Dan Watson/The Signal

Mayor Jason Gibbs was first to make a toast.

“Never stop pursuing your love for each other, so that each day you have more and more respect to build your families together, to build your lives together,” said Gibbs, “so you can look back on this day and be grateful and thankful for the opportunity for what lies ahead. From myself, from the city, from all of us, a toast to you. Congratulations.”