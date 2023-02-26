Snow in Santa Clarita, a sight for residents to see 

Across the Santa Clarita Valley, from Castaic to Canyon Country, residents got to experience the rare occasion of snow in the valley firsthand on Saturday morning.

“A winter storm will continue to move through California today then into the Four Corners on Sunday bringing significant mountain snow, strong winds with blizzard conditions, lower elevation snow where snow is unusual, and well below normal temperatures,” read the National Weather Service’s website.

Lucas, Damian and Lucky play on the trampoline. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Arias. (Golden Valley and Sierra Highway)

Over Friday night Santa Clarita experienced the cold storm that dropped wintry precipitation at low elevations. Many awoke Saturday morning to the site of snow.

“It was a really fun experience that you never get to see in Los Angeles,” said Canyon Country resident Lindsey Jaimes.

Photo of Lucas. Photo courtesy of Lindsey Arias. (Golden Valley and Sierra Highway)

Although it has occasionally snowed in SCV since 1989, this winter wonderland sight reminded many of the winter storm back in that year.

“I remember it happening like this in 1989,” said Castaic resident Lesile Forrand.

Photo of Nathan Cerritos. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Cerritos (Saugus)

“It was wonderful,” said Saugus resident Jennifer Cerritos. “It brought me back to my childhood and to 1989 of how when I was here, it snowed, so my children got to experience that. That was amazing, how I did when I was a kid.”

With snowflakes dusting the Santa Clarita scenery, residents made their way outside to take advantage of this rare occasion.

Photo courtesy of Melissa Velia. (Saugus)

“We went outside and we let our sons play in the snow,” said Saugus resident Cesar Torres. “We figured, while the snow’s there, might as well make a snowman out of it.”

For some like Forrand, just experiencing it in the front and back yard wasn’t good enough. Forrand made her way to the outlook at Castaic Lake to get an even better view.

Photo courtesy of Leslie Forrand. (Castaic Lake)

“I got motivated like, I probably won’t see this again for a very long time, if ever, so I’m going to venture out,” said Forrand.

Even at the top of Castaic Lake in the cold, the snow managed to bring residents together to experience the sight of a snowman and a rare snow-covered Santa Clarita.