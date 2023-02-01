St. Clare’s announces 45th Annual Lenten Fish Fry

Louis Gutierrez, right, and the kitchen team cook fish for St. Clare's Annual Lenten Fish Fry held at St. Clare's Catholic Church in Canyon Country on Friday, 030422. Dan Watson/The Signal
News release 

St. Clare’s Lenten Fish Fries will be held Fridays, Feb. 28, and March 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. 

Dinner is served from 4:30 to 8 p.m. with indoor and outdoor dining available, as well as take-out. 

The menu includes two or three pieces of beer-battered cod, or two fish tacos, and a choice of two sides: fries, rice or beans. Fish tacos served with salsa, rice and beans. 

Meals also come with coleslaw, a fresh dinner roll, tartar sauce, catsup and malt vinegar. Desserts and beverages are available for purchase. 

The cost is $15 for two-piece dinner or tacos; $16 for three-piece dinner. A family pack is available for $55, which includes two three-piece dinners and two two-piece dinners with a choice of two sides along with the coleslaw, dinner rolls and condiments. 

Cash, check, or credit cards are accepted. To pre-order for pickup, visit saint-clares-fish-fry.square.site. The proceeds benefit local charities and families in need. 

St. Clare is located at 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country. 

