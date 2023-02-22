Stolen vehicle investigations leads to collision, suspect flees on foot

Dan Watson/The Signal
A stolen vehicle investigation led to a pursuit and the suspect fleeing on foot on Wednesday afternoon in Valencia, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies initiated a pursuit for a stolen vehicle investigation on Interstate 5.  

“The pursuit was canceled due to unsafe conditions,” said Arriaga.  

The pursuit resulted in a vehicle crash on the southbound side of I-5 on Calgrove Boulevard, involving only the suspect’s vehicle 

The crash resulted in the driver and suspect of the investigation fleeing westbound on Calgrove Boulevard on foot, according to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic.  

At the time of this publication, California Highway Patrol officers and assisting SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies are searching for the suspect in the wash, according to Arriaga and reports from the scene.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.  

