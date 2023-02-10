The Cube seeks pro shop operator

News release

American Sports Entertainment Co. and the Los Angeles Kings, collectively referred to as JV Ice at The Cube, are seeking proposals for the operation of retail space at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center, located at 27745 Smyth Drive in Santa Clarita.

The city of Santa Clarita owns The Cube, which is operated by JV Ice at The Cube. The 93,000-square-foot facility features three sheets of ice – an NHL rink, Olympic rink and The Pond – as well as retail space on the ground floor and a restaurant and private event rooms on the second floor.

The Cube is newly renovated and has an estimated yearly attendance of 425,000 participants and spectators, for hockey, figure skating, curling, speed skating, general public sessions, special events and more.

The pro shop is 1,570 square feet and located on the first floor of The Cube. This location includes retail space, office space, a dressing room, storage room and sharpening room. It is preferred that the operator will offer skate sharpening, riveting, and jersey number and logo pressing, as well as retail sales of hockey and skating equipment and apparel.

Interested parties can submit proposals through Tuesday, Feb. 28. Each request for proposals (RFP) can be accessed by visiting TheCubeSantaClarita.com. Proposals must be submitted via email to Darin Mathewson, acting general manager at The Cube. For questions and more information on the RFP process, send an email to [email protected].