The Super Bowl in SCV: Residents gather to watch the big game

Whether they were rooting for the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, or were just there to watch Rhianna perform — Santa Clarita Valley residents packed local sports bars to watch The Super Bowl on Sunday.

Everyone in SCV has their opinions about which is the best sports bar in town and Philadelphia Eagles fans Elijah Munoz and Adam Zdawczyk say Schooners Patio and Grille is always their go-to.

“I’m a lifelong birds fan. We thought it’s the best place to come for watching sports games. It’s the best place in SCV. It’s the best place to go for drinks, good environment.”

Elijah Munoz and Adam Zdawczyk enjoy the game at Schooners Bar and Grille on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

Adolpho Espinoza said he likes Schooners because it’s close to home.

“I would say the location, we live close to here, we’re Santa Clarita locals,” said Espinoza. “I would also say good atmosphere. We usually go to other places. We would go to Ventura, we like to go to downtown L.A., so today was just the location.”

Schooners owner Teri Ledesma said getting ready for Super Bowl Sunday can be a lot of work.

Patrons watch The Super Bowl at Schooners Bar and Grille on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2022 Trevor Morgan / The Signal

“The Super Bowl isn’t our largest Sunday compared to the other football games, but it’s just like the last hurrah… we get to take a break now [that’s it over]. Move on to something else. Looking for a change.”

Over at Marci’s Sports Bar and Grill, people were just as enthusiastic of their choice to watch the Super Bowl.

“What makes it special to begin with is Marci,” said Laurie Hensen, who was rooting for the Chiefs. “Marci is a self-made woman, she came here from another country. She’s living the American dream. She’s very inspiring to all of us. And that kind of permeates into the crowd. Everybody loves her and she treats everybody very well. Especially on a day like this.”

The owner, Marci Fischer, said she loved her regulars so much she made Sunday a private event. Marci’s bar was packed by the time kickoff came around.

“There’s really good people coming here, you know, I didn’t have any drama, or fights or whatever,” said Fischer. “Maybe they’re coming here because of us, you know, and because of that, we have always been friendly, like family.”