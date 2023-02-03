Two-story apartment building in Canyon Country catches fire

By Rylee Holwager and Trevor Morgan

A two-story apartment building in Canyon Country caught fire on Thursday evening, causing significant damage to two units and sending at least one person to the hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials and reports from the scene.

According to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatch official who declined to provide a name, the two-story apartment building located at 26941 Rainbow Glen Drive caught fire at approximately 5:20 p.m. “We are still fighting it,” said the L.A. County Fire Department official.

The fire was labeled the “Rainbow IC.”

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, at 5:31 p.m. it was reported on the scene that fire and smoke was showing. Evacuations for the building were underway. Soon after that, radio dispatch traffic indicated the first-floor fire had been knocked down and firefighters were checking the second story of the building for any possible spread of the fire.

“Well, I’m pregnant so it’s, I’m scared, like I don’t know if mine was set on fire,” said resident Sandra Roman, who’s 17 weeks pregnant and lives adjacent to the units that caught fire. “So, I didn’t know what was gonna happen because I can’t go in there with all the smoke.”

Roman was unsure if they would let her and her husband back into the unit Thursday night. She has family in Newhall who will let her stay as long as she needs, but whether she’ll ever be able to go back in, pending the extent of the damage, is uncertain.

“We came out and we smelled smoke,” said Brandon, a resident of the apartment building who declined to provide his last name. “We look at the balcony and it’s pretty smoky. And then we open our door and it’s just pitch black.”

Brandon said his future is uncertain as well. Like Roman, he had somewhere to stay Thursday night but doesn’t know how bad the damage is in his unit.

“They said they don’t recommend staying there, which means that we could go back inside at some point,” said Roman. “We’ll probably grab some things and then go stay somewhere else tonight, come back in the morning, but it’s probably going to be a bit before all the smoke is out, I guess.”

Traffic onto Rainbow Glen Drive was being blocked from Soledad Canyon Road.

At the scene, it appeared as if multiple units on both floors sustained damage. One person was loaded onto a stretcher and transported to the hospital. The extent of the person’s injuries was unknown at the time of this publication.

According to L.A. County dispatch radio traffic, two more patients were being evaluated for possible transport.

Fire Battalion Chief Svoboda, of Battalion 22, said at the scene that most residents would be able to re-enter the building later Thursday night, with the exception of the two units most impacted by the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.