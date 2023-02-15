Wine on the Roof returns April 27

News release

Wine on the Roof is returning on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 10 p.m. at The Centre. This fundraising event benefits the WiSH Education Foundation and features a multi-course, sit-down dinner featuring a different chef’s creation for every course, each paired with a different wine.

The event kicks off with a one-hour tasting while guests enjoy live jazz music in an atmosphere reminiscent of a rooftop party.

The emcee is former SCV Man of the Year Ed Masterson and entertainment will be provided by local musician Lance Allyn. You can hear from chefs and winemakers throughout the evening as they describe their creations and offerings.

Tickets are $125 per person or a table of 10 for $1,125.

To learn more — including information on sponsors, participating restaurants and wine providers — or to purchase tickets, visit WiSH online at www.wisheducationfoundation.org and click on “Events.” All net proceeds go directly toward benefitting student programs in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

The WiSH Education Foundation is a nonprofit foundation benefitting the 22,000 students of the Hart district in grades 7-12.