Changing lives one blanket at a time 

Sharon Garvar’s son was born with pneumonia. In a time of critical need, he received a blanket.

This physical representation of warmth and comfort brought exactly that to Garvar during that difficult time.

Academy of the Canyons junior Sidharth Nair uses tools to tie together loose strips of fabric on his blanket during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Feeling all of the benefits of that one blanket made Garvar want to do the same for others through the organization that was there for her – Project Linus.

“I thought it was an amazing opportunity and I wanted to be a part of it,” said Garvar, chapter coordinator for Project Linus’ Santa Clarita Valley chapter.

Zayna Jawich, a junior at Academy of the Canyons, cuts the edges of the blanket during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Nine years later, the Project Linus Santa Clarita Valley chapter celebrated its ninth birthday on Saturday with its bi-annual “Make-A-Blanket Day,” inviting all to come make a blanket or donate to people in need.

Project Linus is a nonprofit organization dedicated to donating blankets to children in need. The Academy of the Canyons chapter was founded in 2013 and at the fall 2022 “Make-A-Blanket Day” received more than 600 blankets.

Project Linus members Ashbi Rivera, left, and Bianca Gonzales sew blankets together during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“It just teaches us a lot of skills when it comes to, making blankets,” said Maryam Fareed, president of Project Linus SCV, “and as far as giving back, how to run a nonprofit, how to be part of a nonprofit, how to give back to the community, and that’s a really good experience.”

The blankets from the chapter are donated to children in the Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, wellness centers at schools across the Santa Clarita Valley and to in anyone need, especially in a state of emergency, such as to Syria and Turkey due to the catastrophic earthquakes.

Golden Valley sophomores Dahlia Lopez and Andrew Yoon work on their blankets together during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

Chapter members are unable to meet the children and people who receive their blankets personally, but the love that they shared is reciprocated right back.

In 2013, a sixth-grade Leona Cox Community School student named Cobey died. The Project Linus SCV chapter donated blankets to all class members to bring them comfort while collectively experiencing a tragic loss.

(From left to right) Project Linus members Jillian Andrade, Joshua Mok, Chelsey Suh, and Maryam Fareed work on their blanket after handing out scissors to volunteers during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

“Dear Mrs.Garver, / I will like to thank you for the blanket you gave me. Also I thank you for your company Project Linus. They put a smile on my face when they said you guys put a free blanket in my hands. You guys help me remember Cobey forever like he’s still alive,” read a letter from Jeremiah dated Nov. 12, 2013, posted on College of the Canyons east gym wall.

More than 300 were signed up to participate in the bi-annual “Make-A-Blanket Day.”

College of the Canyon student Kaoutar Mouktabia, left, and Aya Elidrssi, a Placertia Junior High student, work on a blanket together during the Project Linus Make-A-Blanket Day at the College of the Canyons East Gym in Valencia, Calif., on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal

With one snip and tie at a time, hundreds of blankets were made for those in need by the community.

Academy of the Canyons’ Project Linus chapter accepts blanket donations all year round. Contact Sharon Garvar at bit.ly/3N4adsp for more information on how to donate.