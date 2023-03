The city of Santa Clarita held a free document shredding event on Saturday at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station to help residents with “the secure destruction of documents that may contain sensitive information,” according to a news release from the city. The release noted that paper shredded at home cannot be recycled, and that the event allowed shredded paper to be reused.

City of Santa Clarita employees check in registered Santa Clarita Valley residents at the Free Drive-Thru Paper Shredding event held a the Via Princessa Metrolink station in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 031823. Dan Watson/The Signal

City of Santa Clarita Environmental Services Project Tech Scott Bachrach moves cardboard to a recycling dumpster during the Free Drive-Thru Paper Shredding event held a the Via Princessa Metrolink station in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 031823. Dan Watson/The Signal