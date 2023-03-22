City seeks volunteers for Cowboy Festival

News release

The 27th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival is coming back to town and the city is searching for volunteers to assist during the event.

Volunteers 10 years and older are invited to register to volunteer on Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, April 22, and Sunday, April 23.

Volunteer registration is now open at SantaClaritaVolunteers.com. Volunteers are needed for a variety of positions, including food court runners, shuttle site and festival greeters, merchandise and activity helpers and more.

All volunteers can attend the Cowboy Volunteer Round-Up and Orientation taking place 7 p.m. April 18 at The Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Volunteers will have a chance to ask questions and get a behind-the-scenes look at the Cowboy Festival.

For more information about the Volunteer Round-Up, volunteering for the Cowboy Festival and other opportunities with the city, visit SantaClaritaVolunteers.com or contact Volunteer Engagement Program Coordinator Gabby Vera at 661-250-3708 or [email protected]