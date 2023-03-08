City to host 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup

News release

Residents are invited to pre-register to volunteer for the 2023 Neighborhood Cleanup on Saturday, April 29, in which participants can pick up cleaning supplies, including bags and gloves, from one of three drive-thru locations and remove litter in their local neighborhoods.

This event is a volunteer opportunity for residents to engage with their community in an effort to protect Santa Clarita’s ecosystem by picking up trash and disposing of it properly. All interested residents are required to pre-register online before the event at GreenSantaClarita.com.

When registering, participants will be prompted to select one of three locations to get their free supplies on the morning of the event including: Canyon Country Park, 17615 Soledad Canyon Road; Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St.; and Bridgeport Elementary parking lot, 23670 Newhall Ranch Road.

On the day of the event, registered volunteers will start their day by picking up supplies at their selected location, all of which will be open from 8 to 11 a.m. In celebration of Earth Day and Arbor Day, free bags of mulch will also be available at each pickup site for participants to use for home gardening projects, while supplies last.

After picking up cleaning supplies, volunteers will go to their neighborhoods, paseos, sidewalks and trails to collect trash at their own pace. Participants are invited to post photos on social media using the hashtag #CleanUpSC. Information featuring environmentally friendly tips about recycling, water quality, community resources and more are available on GreenSantaClarita.com for participants to reference at any time.

For event information, contact the city of Santa Clarita’s Environmental Services team at 661-286-4098 or email [email protected]