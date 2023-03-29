Connecticut resident arrested in Castaic in connection with stolen vehicle 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 48-year-old Connecticut resident was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 11:45 a.m. deputies with the Crime Impact Team were patrolling the area of 31558 Castaic Road when they observed a man entering an identified stolen vehicle.  

“The male was detained and ultimately arrested for taking a vehicle without owner’s consent,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The man was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail.  

