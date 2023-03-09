Country stars take the stage at Central Park

The Santa Clarita Valley continues to grow as a popular destination for music and the streak continued on with a star-studded lineup at Boots in the Park on Saturday.

SCV residents corralled into Central Park for a full day of country music, dancing, games, drinks and food.

Boots in the Park is an annual country music festival taking place in Bakersfield, Fresno, Gilbert, Norco, San Diego, Tempe and Santa Clarita.

The 2023 Santa Clarita lineup consisted of headliner Dustin Lynch, Chris Lane, Tyler Hubbard, Ingrid Andress, Chase Matthew and Joe Peters.

Photo courtesy of Boots in the Park.

Having an artist like Lynch who has achieved more than 4.3 billion cumulative global streams, according to BBR Music Group, at a park so close to residents and even non-residents is one of the highest selling points for attendees of the festival.

“I actually like it because it’s not too far and the parking is easier, the vendors and the games,” said Daisey Rodriguez, a San Fernando Valley resident who attended the festival.

After the COVID-19 pandemic put a long pause on the concert lifestyle, many were happy to get back into the swing of things, including the artists themselves.

“The last couple years been hard, I’m tired!” exclaimed Hubbard.

The crowd chanted back, “I’m tired!”

For those waiting to see their favorite artists, this pause added a few years to having that unforgettable experience.

“I say more than 10 years,” said Ester Alvarado, an Antelope Valley resident, on how long she has been a Dustin Lynch fan.

Photo courtesy of Boots in the Park.

Attendees enjoyed the show in all different forms, choosing how they wanted to brave the 49-degree weather. Some were up dancing next to the stage while others bundled up in jackets and blankets in seats far away.

Whether residents were so close that they could touch Chris Lane or far enough to only be able to see a blurry Ingrid Andress, attendees all came together to enjoy country music at a spot close to home.

“We need more things like this, out there, there isn’t a lot of entertainment,” said Elizabeth Medina, an Antelope Valley resident.