Deputies asking for public’s help identifying suspected thieves 

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are asking the public for help in identifying two jewelry theft suspects who allegedly have been targeting elderly residents, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“These thieves often come in pairs and are primarily targeting elderly residents. Thieves will approach their potential victim and distract them with conversation, whether it be engaging in prayer or asking for directions, in an attempt to distract the victim and remove their jewelry,” read a statement from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. “At times, thieves may place fraudulent jewelry on the victim all while removing the victim’s personal jewelry.”

The suspects in question are believed to also be suspects of reported crimes dating from October 2022 — in which two suspects, a man and a woman, were captured on security camera footage allegedly using stolen credit cards at numerous locations.

The woman was described as being between the ages of 25 and 35 while the male’s age was unknown.

Deputies are asking residents to remain vigilant and use caution if approached by unknown parties and to contact SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000 if you observe the above activity occurring.