Deputies: Man arrested following Stevenson Ranch Walmart robbery, in possession of knife 

A 65-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of robbery at Walmart and possession of drug paraphernalia on Tuesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a call for service in regards to a robbery at approximately 9:45 a.m. at 25450 The Old Road.

“Loss prevention officers observed the suspect exit the store with a bicycle retrieved from the display shelves, never making an attempt to pay,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal. “As loss prevention officers contacted the suspect, the suspect raised the bicycle and became verbally aggressive.”

When an off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer approached to assist the loss prevention officer, the suspect brandished a knife. The off-duty officer detained the suspect at gunpoint, according to Arriaga.

“The suspect dropped the knife and fled with the bicycle towards The Old Road and out of view,” wrote Arriaga.

Deputies searched the area and located the 65-year-old man matching the suspect description behind 25740 The Old Road, according to Arriaga. Deputies detained the suspect and later positively identified him as the suspect.

During a search of the suspect, deputies located drug paraphernalia.

The man was arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia at 10:31 a.m. on Tuesday. He was booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remains in custody at the time of this publication.

He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.