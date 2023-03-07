Deputies: Stay alert and remain vigilant of ‘distracted’ thefts 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued an advisory Monday afternoon warning residents to stay alert and to remain vigilant of distracted thefts after several reports in which jewelry was stolen.

According to the SCV Sheriff’ Station’s community message, these thieves often come in pairs, and they are primarily targeting elderly residents. The thieves will approach their potential victim, distract them with conversation such as prayer or asking for directions to distract the victim and remove their jewelry.

At times, thieves may place fraudulent jewelry on the victim while removing the victim’s personal jewelry, according to law enforcement officials. They are often known to frequent retail shopping centers during early to mid-day.

“We ask that you please remain vigilant and use caution if approached by unknown parties,” SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies wrote in a prepared statement.

If you observe the activity occurring, you can contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000.