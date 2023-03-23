Deputies: Two Canyon Country residents do over $7,000 in damages in vacant home 

Two Canyon Country residents were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and loitering on Wednesday after residing in a home that wasn’t theirs, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a trespassing call on Wednesday at the 27600 block of Ensemble Place.

Deputies learned that the two suspects had been residing in a vacant home, according to Arriaga.

“While residing in the home, the suspects tampered with the garage door motor, Ring doorbell camera and caused damage to other property within the home, all amounting to approximately over $7,000 in damages,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and loitering. They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication.

They are being held in lieu of $20,000 bail each.