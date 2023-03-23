Deputies: Two Canyon Country residents do over $7,000 in damages in vacant home 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Two Canyon Country residents were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and loitering on Wednesday after residing in a home that wasn’t theirs, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies received a trespassing call on Wednesday at the 27600 block of Ensemble Place.  

Deputies learned that the two suspects had been residing in a vacant home, according to Arriaga.  

“While residing in the home, the suspects tampered with the garage door motor, Ring doorbell camera and caused damage to other property within the home, all amounting to approximately over $7,000 in damages,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism and loitering. They were booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station and remain in custody at the time of this publication.  

They are being held in lieu of $20,000 bail each.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS