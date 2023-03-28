Dump truck slows traffic on I-5 offramp in Valencia 

A dump truck stopped on the northbound Interstate 5 offramp to Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia Tuesday morning and caused a slowdown in the area, California Highway Patrol officials said.

According to Josh Greengard, a spokesman for the CHP’s Newhall-area office, the truck was reported at about 10:46 a.m. as holding up traffic on the offramp and in the eastbound lanes of Magic Mountain Parkway.

“They called for a heavy-duty tow truck at about 10:58,” Greengard told The Signal just after 11 a.m., “and they said at that time that they expected it in 25 minutes or less.”

Greengard said he didn’t know why the truck stopped, but he offered that it could’ve been a mechanical failure. The dump truck is estimated to weigh about 30,000 pounds, he added, and that’s the reason for calling on the heavy-duty tow truck.