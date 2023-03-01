Elizabeth Lake native serves aboard Navy warship in San Diego

By Ensign Lacy Burkett

Navy Office of Community Outreach

SAN DIEGO — Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Stansberry, a native of Elizabeth Lake, serves aboard the U.S. Navy warship USS Boxer, homeported in San Diego.

Stansberry, a 2019 Quartz Hill High School graduate, joined the Navy three and half years ago.

“I joined the Navy because I wanted to have a broad experience to discover what I liked to do,” said Stansberry.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Elizabeth Lake.

“My hometown taught me how to fit into a tight-knit community and how to make long-lasting connections,” said Stansberry.

Boxer’s crew is made up of approximately 1,200 crew members and can accommodate up to 1,800 Marines. Amphibious assault ships transfer Marines, equipment and supplies and can support helicopters or other aircraft.

Stansberry has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

“My proudest accomplishment was being promoted to the rank of petty officer second class at 20 years old,” said Stansberry. “I am proud of it because it helps me realize I am good at what I do and that nothing I do goes unseen.”

“Serving in the Navy means getting to learn from so many different people who come from all different walks of life,” said Stansberry. “It makes me feel like a part of a big family with a common interest.”

Stansberry is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents for always supporting me no matter what,” added Stansberry. “I would also like to thank my grandpa who was in the Navy and inspired me to join.”