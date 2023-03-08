Food delivery driver arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance for sale 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A food delivery driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and booking logs.  

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant on Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. on the 27700 block of Trail View Lane.  

“Deputies learned the suspect was selling street-level quantities of cocaine within the Santa Clarita Valley,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.  

Several assault rifles, a pistol, ammunition and approximately 25 grams of powder cocaine were recovered in the search.  

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, the 30-year-old man’s occupation is “Uber Eats.” 

The man was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday. 

“Handling detective is working on additional charges pending further investigation,” wrote Arriaga.  

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, he was released on bond at 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday. 

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS