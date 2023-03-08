Food delivery driver arrested on suspicion of a controlled substance for sale 

A food delivery driver was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials and booking logs.

According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, the Narcotics Bureau executed a search warrant on Tuesday at approximately 7 a.m. on the 27700 block of Trail View Lane.

“Deputies learned the suspect was selling street-level quantities of cocaine within the Santa Clarita Valley,” wrote Arriaga in an email to The Signal.

Several assault rifles, a pistol, ammunition and approximately 25 grams of powder cocaine were recovered in the search.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, the 30-year-old man’s occupation is “Uber Eats.”

The man was booked on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

“Handling detective is working on additional charges pending further investigation,” wrote Arriaga.

According to the SCV Sheriff’s Station booking logs, he was released on bond at 8:59 p.m. on Tuesday.