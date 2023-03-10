Hart district investigating social media posts by students repeating racial epithets

The William S. Hart Union High School District shared a message Friday afternoon with its community members acknowledging social media posts that appear to show Hart district students repeating racial epithets, and stated that an investigation is underway.

“The language is offensive and hurtful. We are currently gathering information and will assign appropriate consequences once the investigation is complete,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman wrote in a statement to the community.

“I want to acknowledge the pain and anger that these posts have generated. It is unacceptable that students are saying these things, and it is unacceptable that others have to hear it,” the statement continued.

Kuhlman expressed the Hart district is committed to the hard and ongoing work of ensuring that all students are valued and treated with dignity and respect.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.