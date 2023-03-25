Hart volleyball mourns loss of family member 

A moment of silence was held for a fallen family member before Thursday’s Foothill League match between the Valencia Vikings boys’ volleyball and Hart Indians.

Both teams honored the life of Cameron Stokes, who was killed on Saturday in Newhall. Stokes was the younger brother of Hart senior Gabe Stokes, who has been away from the team since the shooting.

According to Hart head coach Loy Mueller, the team has been in a rough state since the news broke as several players were friends with both Stokes brothers.

“The program hurts with him and his family,” Mueller said. “We definitely have them in our hearts and in our prayers.”

Thursday’s match was Hart’s first since hearing the news of the killing. The Indians won in five sets, but Gabe’s absence has been felt on and off the court.

“I wish I had a lot to say on it but we’re with them and with Gabe,” Mueller said. “We’re just trying to be as supportive as possible. It’s hard.”

Hart was grateful to Valencia for the moment of silence, as the two volleyball families honored the memory of one of their own.