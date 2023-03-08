Hazmat cleans up fuel spill on I-5 near Magic Mountain Parkway on-ramp 

The Los Angeles County Fire Department’s hazmat unit cleaned up approximately 10 to 15 gallons of diesel that spilled from a ruptured tank Tuesday morning, according to fire officials.

According to Fire Department Supervisor Aimy Velderaine, the agency received a call regarding hazardous conditions on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 near Magic Mountain Parkway at approximately 7:55 a.m. She confirmed a gas tank ruptured and spilled 10 to 15 gallons of diesel onto the lanes.

The Fire Department’s hazmat unit was called to the scene to clean up the diesel. Velderaine said the incident took about five hours to clean and contain.

California Highway Patrol officers closed the Magic Mountain Parkway on ramp and the first and second lanes of Interstate 5. The incident caused major traffic for several hours until CHP officers reopened the lanes mid-afternoon.